Person who pulled over on Ogden I-15 shoulder because of flat tire struck, killed by passing pickup; 2nd victim critically injured

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead and a second is suffering from critical injuries after an accident Tuesday morning on Interstate 15 in Ogden.

The accident happened at about 11:30 a.m., after the driver of a northbound pickup truck and trailer pulled onto the left shoulder of the freeway to fix one or more flat tires on the trailer.

A second northbound truck and trailer also stopped. As people from the two trucks were outside their vehicles, a northbound pickup struck the two victims, Sgt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily.

“Occupants were outside of the vehicles and as another pickup was passing northbound they hit two pedestrians,” Roden said in a text.

One victim “was thrown over the median into the SB shoulder,” Roden said. That person was airlifted by medical helicopter and has since died of their injuries.

An incident report on the UDOT traffic website says the two left lanes of northbound I-15 remained closed and were estimated to reopen at 2:30 p.m. Traffic delays are significant, the alert says.