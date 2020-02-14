Pete Buttigieg to visit Salt lake City on Presidents’ Day

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg will visit Salt Lake City on Presidents’ Day Monday.

Buttigieg’s website said: “Meet Pete Buttigieg in Salt Lake City for a town hall on Monday, Feb. 17. Doors open at 7 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. RSVP for details. Exact location will be shared with guests before the event. See you there!”

Buttigieg took second place in the New Hampshire Primary, with 72,457 votes, or 24.4%. Bernie Sanders took first place with 76,324 votes, or 25.7%. That gave each nine delegates.

In Iowa, Buttigieg received 26.2% of the vote and 13 delegates, with Sanders in second place with 26.1% and 12 delegates.

The Salt Lake City event will begin at 8 p.m.; click here to RSVP.