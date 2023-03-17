Petition opposes LDS Church leader Jeffery R. Holland as SUU commencement speaker

CEDAR CITY, Utah, March 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Thousands have signed an online petition to remove LDS Church leader Jeffery R. Holland as the 2023 Southern Utah University commencement speaker because he has “openly opposed” the LGBTQ+ community.

Holland, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, was announced Thursday as the keynote speaker for SUU’s commencement ceremony April 28.

By Friday morning, thousands had signed the change.org petition calling for Holland’s removal from the commencement program, citing an August 2021 speech in which he challenged BYU faculty to defend church doctrine with “musket fire.”

“Jeffery R. Holland is a leader in the LDS church that has openly opposed LGBTQ+ individuals by calling for ‘musket fire’ toward the community,” the online petition states. “He has further disregarded the achievements of LGBTQ+ individuals within his own community and opposed the recent statements of the LDS church in regard to accepting LGBTQ+ individuals.

“Including Holland in the Commencement proceedings of SUU would fail to serve the student body, especially those in the LGBTQ+ community and students who do not prescribe to the religious teachings of the LDS church.”

The online petition also serves as proof to “SUU’s upper administration” that the student body and SUU community “stand for the rights of LGBTQ+ and students who do not prescribe to the religious teachings of the LDS church,” the post states.

More than 5,700 people had signed the online petition as off 11 a.m. Friday. Comments from signees include:

“As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, this makes me question what SUU is really about. No student should feel uncomfortable or disrespected. This is not ok, we are better than this.”

“I want all of my students to feel welcome and safe on SUU’s campus, especially during an important and celebratory milestone in their lives.”

“I deserve to graduate in peace knowing I am supported by my university. They can plug their Q Centers, diversity quotas, and pride flags. But until the school itself stands up for their queer students, it means nothing.”

Holland is a St. George native and former educator who served as the ninth president of Brigham Young University, church commissioner of education, and dean of the College of Religious Education at BYU.

“We are delighted to welcome Elder Holland as our commencement speaker this year,” SUU President Mindy Benson said in a news release Thursday. “His southern Utah roots and dedication to education and learning are timely as we wrap up our 125th anniversary year. His address will offer inspiration to our graduates to embrace lifelong learning and give back to their communities as they leave SUU and continue to build their lives.”