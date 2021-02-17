Utah GOP rebuffs calls to censure Romney; says party ‘based on principles — not on persona’

UTAH, Feb. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah GOP is rebuffing calls for the party to censure Sen. Mitt Romney for voting to convict Donald Trump during his most recent impeachment trial. An online petition calls Romney an “embarrassment” and says his vote was the result of a “personal and political vendetta against President Donald J. Trump.”

The Utah GOP however has released a statement saying the party is big enough for opposing viewpoints and points to the sharp criticism by some members being leveled at Sen. Mike Lee who fought impeachment efforts.

“Our senators have both been criticized for their vote,” the Utah GOP wrote in a statement released Monday. “The differences between our own Utah Republicans showcase a diversity of thought, in contrast to the danger of a party fixated on ‘unanimity of thought.’ There is power in our differences as a political party, and we look forward to each senator explaining their votes to the people of Utah.”

Romney was one of seven Republicans to cross party lines and vote for Trump’s conviction. Ten more votes would have been needed for that to happen, and Trump escaped conviction.

The Utah Republican Party document calls the disagreement a positive thing:

“Disagreement is natural and healthy in a party that is based on principles — not on persona. In fact, those principles are the reason behind unprecedented American prosperity during the last four years,” Utah’s Republican Party leaders wrote, adding that “as 2021 begins, we look neither to the past, nor to be punitive.”

The non-binding call for Romney’s censure accuses him of “prioritized his personal and political vendetta against President Donald J. Trump ahead of the Constitution of the United States.”

The censure document, which includes no information as to its origin or how to add a name, also accuses Romney of being an embarrassment to the state for vote during Trump’s previous impeachment trial:

“Senator Willard Mitt Romney embarrassed the State of Utah when he was the only U.S. Republican Senator in 2019 to join the Democrats partisan vote to convict President Donald J. Trump.”

The censure document also says “Romney has condoned false and misleading statements that have led the 117th Congress of the United States to further conduct an illegal and unconstitutional 2nd Impeachment proceeding against President Donald J. Trump.”

The censure document does not include evidence of its claims against Romney.

The full censure document, minus dozens of names allegedly signed in agreement, appears below. The Utah GOP statement appears below that.

Romney Censure of Senator Willard Mitt Romney

Whereas; Senator Willard Mitt Romney has failed, and continues to fail, to represent the average conservative Utah Republican voter.

Whereas; Senator Willard Mitt Romney misrepresented himself as a Republican.

Whereas; Senator Willard Mitt Romney has prioritized his personal and political vendetta against President Donald J. Trump ahead of the Constitution of the United States, the interest of We, the People, and the advancement of the Republican Platform.

Whereas; President Donald J. Trump received 58.13% in Utah’s 2020 General Election.

Whereas; Senator Willard Mitt Romney embarrassed the State of Utah when he was the only U.S. Republican Senator in 2019 to join the Democrats partisan vote to convict President Donald J. Trump.

Whereas; Senator Willard Mitt Romney voted against Senator Rand Paul’s motion regarding the unconstitutionality of impeaching a private citizen.

Whereas; Senator Willard Mitt Romney voted to continue the Un-Constitutional Impeachment Trial of President Donald J. Trump to allow witnesses after House Managers had previously failed to call any witness prior to their rushed impeachment vote in the House, thus Denying President Donald J. Trump Due Process Rights under the Constitution.

Whereas; Senator Willard Mitt Romney voted guilty in the 2021 Impeachment Trial of former President Donald J. Trump.

Whereas; Senator Willard Mitt Romney saw fit to intentionally violate the 1st, 4th, 5th, and 14th Amendment Rights of President Donald J. Trump.

Whereas, Senator Willard Mitt Romney used and uses his senatorial power and influence to undermine Republican President Donald J. Trump.

Whereas; Senator Willard Mitt Romney has condoned false and misleading statements that have led the 117th Congress of the United States to further conduct an illegal and unconstitutional 2nd Impeachment proceeding against President Donald J. Trump.

Whereas; Senator Willard Mitt Romney fails to ensure election integrity and continues to condemn those who do.

Whereas; the Utah Republican Party leadership has failed to issue a censure.

Therefore; be it resolved that;

We, the undersigned voters, censure Senator Willard Mitt Romney.

(names omitted)

● ● ●

Source: Twitter/Andrew Solender