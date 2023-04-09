Petroleum company works to bring leaking oil and gas well ‘under control’ in Grand County

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, April 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Rose Petroleum has announced it expects to have equipment in place to repair a gas leak by Monday morning, and believes the repair will be complete by late Monday.

“Rose Petroleum’s management team has been on site and has been working diligently to bring an oil and gas well under control,” says a news release issued Sunday by the company. “We apologize to the community for all inconveniences and appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this matter.”

Inconveniences include several roads closed to the public.

“Working with the (Grand County) Sheriff’s Office, the Company is prepared to provide resources to these individuals until they may safely exit the area. The Sheriff’s Office will provide information on an alternate route that may be utilized by some vehicles,” the Company’s released statement says.

Rose Petroleum’s news release says a specialist team was brought in to get the well under control. Equipment, workers and materials have been assembled to perform the necessary repairs, starting Monday morning.

“At this time, we believe the well can be brought under control by late day on April 10, but it could take longer. The Company will provide an update on April 10.”