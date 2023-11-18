Photo of possible suspect car released in Salt Lake Capitol Hill vandalism case

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah Nov. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have released photos of the suspect vehicle behind a binge of vandalism Friday morning which left more than a dozen vehicles with their windows shot out.

“We are releasing photos of a car possibly involved in more than a dozen cases of property damage,” SLCPD said online just after 6 p.m. Friday.

“The damage done is estimated to be more than $10,000. We are requesting the community’s help solving this case.”

Police are asking residents in the neighborhood to check their doorbell and security cameras. Anyone with camera footage or information about the vandalism is asked to call 801-799-3000.

At least a dozen vehicles had their windows shot out by a BB gun Friday morning in Salt Lake City’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, police said, with investigation beginning at 6:16 a.m. when dispatchers received a call from a resident whose car window had been shot out near 700 North and East Capitol Boulevard, Salt Lake City.

Responding officers initially found several other cars on East Capitol Boulevard and in the surrounding area in a similar condition.