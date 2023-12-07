Firefighters go to great lengths in classic kitty rescue

HURRICANE, Utah, Dec. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — It took the call out of a major piece of equipment, but firefighters in southern Utah were able to make a classic high-rise rescue of a cat stuck in a tree.

“It’s true…. every now and again we help get cats out of trees,” the department said on social media Wednesday evening. “Station 41 today helped get a feline friend out of a high spot.”

What goes up, must come down, but in this case it took an extended ladder truck, to complete the maxim. And while it’s all but certain curiosity nearly killed this cat, what exactly drove the beastie to new heights, with no exit plan, remains a mystery.

Your puns or wordplay welcome here.

Photo courtesy Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue

While relieved and grateful owners identified the rescuee as their beloved pet, Lucy, a skeptic, apparently inexperienced in the ways of cats, chimed in with “I couldn’t imagine having such an incompetent cat that it got stuck in a tree.”

Firefighters with the Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue District did not share the derisive and uninformed view, showing via their rescue pics there’s no length they won’t go to save a wayward kitty.