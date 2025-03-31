Pickup gets caught under Ogden Canyon rockslide

OGDEN CANYON, Utah, March 31, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The good news was that there was nobody inside the red Chevrolet Silverado pickup when the incident happened Sunday morning.

The bad news was that the pickup, parked in the dirt at the side of State Route 39, near mile marker 10, was in the path of a big boulder that came loose as part of a rockslide. It bounced down the slope of the mountain, and landed directly on the shiny red hood, crushing it.

“The vehicle was unoccupied, but the occupants were nearby,” said Lt. Cameron Rodin, Utah Highway Patrol.

“No injuries were reported.”