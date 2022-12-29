Pickup slides on icy road in Morgan County, is struck by semi

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A pickup truck that slid on an icy roadway Wednesday morning was struck from behind by a semi that was unable to stop in time.

“Morgan Fire was called to respond to a traffic accident at 1:29 am this morning,” says a Facebook post issued Wednesday night by Morgan County Fire & EMS.

“A pickup truck was traveling I-84 near the fairgrounds and lost control on the snow covered freeway. A semi truck following behind was unable to avoid the collision and struck the rear of the pickup.

“Occupants of the pickup sustained minor injuries and were transported to the hospital.”

The agency urged drivers to be cautious.

“Drive carefully and leave plenty of following distance, especially in inclement weather.”