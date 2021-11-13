Pickup truck rolls in 2-vehicle crash on Legacy Hwy. in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night on Legacy Highway in Woods Cross.

UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily one of the vehicles, a pickup truck, rolled as a result of the collision at 500 South, milepost 4, but no one in either vehicle was injured.

The accident, which happened around 7 p.m., caused the closure of northbound Legacy Highway while all lanes were blocked, but everything was cleared by 8:30 p.m.

“The tow trucks got there pretty quickly,” Roden said.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.