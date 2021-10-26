Pickup truck wrecked in collision with TRAX train in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A pickup truck was significantly damaged after it reportedly ran a red light and struck a TRAX S-Line train late Tuesday morning.

The train suffered cosmetic damage, and no drivers, passengers or TRAX personnel were injured in the collision, Carl Arky, UTA spokesman, told Gephardt Daily.

“There was significant damage to the vehicle, a pickup truck,” Arky said, adding there were “No injuries to the driver or anybody on the train.”

The accident happened at approximately 11:40 a.m. on 600 east in the area of 2200 South, he said.

The pickup was hit broadside, he said, after the vehicle ran a traffic light. The truck also “got shoved against a pole, so I would imagine that might have contributed to the damage even further.”

Arky said he believes the pickup truck was totaled as a result of the collision.