Pics of the Day: Parleys Fire forces evacuations, closes I-80 in both directions

PARLEYS SUMMIT, Utah, Aug. 7. 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Dozens of firefighters backed by air support tackled the Parleys Fire Thursday and Friday as the blaze grew in size and intensity, scorching an estimated 80 acres along Interstate 80 near Parleys Summit.

That number was revised from a previous estimate putting blaze at 200 acres.

A mandatory evacuation order forced people from homes and cabins in the Mt. Aire area while traffic was stopped in both directions on I-80.

Aerial firefighters managed to drop retardant around most of the blaze before suspending air operations overnight.

Friday morning, I-80 was ordered closed again, this time between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m, as firefighting operations resumed in the air and on the ground.

Fire investigators determined the fire was human caused, and said a dump truck dragging chains on the highway about 6 p.m. Thursday may have sparked the blaze. They asked that anyone driving in the area about that time who may have seen the truck to contact authorities.

Gephardt Daily multi-media journalist Monico Garza was on scene when the first air support arrived Thursday and captured the following images — top candidates for our Pics of the Week.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.