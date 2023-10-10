Pilot dies in small plane crash in Centerville

For an updated story, click here.

CENTERVILLE, Utah, Oct. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The pilot of a small plane died Tuesday when his craft went down near Legacy Parkway in Centerville.

“Single engine plane crash in Centerville at 1500 North, just west of Legacy Parkway,” a tweet from the Centerville Police Department says. “The single occupant is deceased and we’re working on the next of kin notification.”

First responders were first dispatched to the scene at 11:26 a.m. Centerville police and first responders from other agencies are at the scene, a field, and are expected to remain there for multiple hours.

Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will travel to the scene, in keeping with protocol. The plane is reportedly a Vans RV-8.

