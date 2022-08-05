Pilot OK after small plane makes emergency landing in Weber County field

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 4. 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A mechanical failure forced a small plane to make an emergency landing in a field in west Weber County on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office responded to the landing site at 12:20 p.m., according to a post on its Facebook page. The pilot was uninjured, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Due to the remote location and limited vehicle access, drone pilots from Weber County Sheriff’s Office and Ogden City Police Department responded and were instrumental in locating the plane and directing Weber County Search and Rescue teams to the pilot,” the post states.