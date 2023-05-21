Pilot, passenger treated, released after small plane crash in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah, May 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The pilot and passenger of a small plane that crashed at the Spanish Fork Airport suffered only minor injuries after their aircraft clipped a hangar roof on takeoff.

The incident was dispatched at about 12:40 p.m. Sunday, according to a statement released by Spanish Fork Police, Fire & EMS.

“Police and Fire & EMS were dispatched to a small plane crash on top of a hangar at the Spanish Fork Airport,” it says. “Both occupants of the crash came down from the roof under their own power and were treated for minor scrapes and released by EMS on scene in good condition.”

The cause of the the crash will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, as always, the statement said, but “the witness who called 911 stated that shortly after takeoff the plane came to rest on top of a hangar after clipping the hangar’s roof just to the south of the runway.”