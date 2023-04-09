Pilot rescued after small plane makes crash landing in Morgan County field

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, April 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A pilot was rescued Saturday evening after a small plane lost power over Morgan County, forcing him to make a crash landing in a field.

Fire crews responded about 7:37 p.m. after an air traffic controller in Salt Lake City received a message through another aircraft that said, “We are losing our engines and going down in Morgan County,” Morgan County Fire and EMS stated on its Facebook page.

“Weber dispatch received a second call from the pilot’s sister saying she is in contact with her brother, he is the only one in the plane and he has crashed. She also stated he could not get out of the aircraft,” the post states.

Another caller told dispatchers the man was alive and they were trying to get him out of the plane, fire officials said.

“Resources from Morgan Fire and EMS and Morgan [County Sheriff’s Office] arrived quickly and assisted the pilot to safety. The pilot was treated and released at the scene,” the post states.

Morgan County officials say the pilot reported he lost power at 9,000 feet “and had no choice but to crash land his plane in the field.”

“The pilot was very grateful for the quick response,” the post states.