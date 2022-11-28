Pilot walks away from small plane crash in Mountain Green, hikes 6 miles to call 911

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah, Nov. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A pilot walked away from a small plane crash Sunday in Mountain Green, then hiked about six miles to call 911, fire officials said.

The aircraft went down in the afternoon near Durst Mountain in Morgan County, “several miles up Cottonwood Canyon Road,” according to a Facebook post from the Mountain Green Fire Protection District.

“The pilot miraculously walked away from the crash, then hiked about 6 miles to get cell service to call 911,” the post states.

Mountain Green firefighters “assessed the wreckage, disabled the batteries and addressed the fuel leak,” the post states.

Access to the site was difficult, fire officials said, with first responders using ATV roads most of the way.