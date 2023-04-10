Pioneer Theatre Company announces 2023-2024 season shows

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Pioneer Theatre Company has announced its 2023-2024 lineup, which marks the theater company’s 62nd season.

The mix will include contemporary works, Utah premieres, and re-imagined classics, a company news release says.

“For our 2023/2024 season, we’re inviting audiences on a journey; actually, a series of journeys,” said Pioneer Theatre Company Artistic Director Karen Azenberg in the released statement.

“It’s a joy to announce a new season because we are essentially unveiling seven new worlds in which PTC audiences can revel in the unexpected and re-examine the familiar. We are so proud of the 60+ year journey PTC has enjoyed thus far.”

Here’s what is coming:

Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express, in a new adaptation by Ken Ludwig. It runs Sept. 22-Oct 7. Ludwig, considered by many as one of America’s greatest comedic playwrights for his work on classics such as Lend Me a Tenor and Crazy for You.

“Ludwig captures the glamour and intrigue (with a dose of humor) of one of the world’s most beloved whodunnits in an adaptation specially-commissioned by the Agatha Christie Estate,” the PTC news release says.

The Rocky Horror Show, running Oct. 20-31. After previously presenting two concert versions of the glam rock musical in 2014 and 2015, Pioneer Theatre Company brings a fully-staged, fully-interactive version to its audiences in a limited run from October 20-31.

Christmas in Connecticut plays Dec. 1-16. This is a new musical adaptation of the 1945 film of the same title. The musical comedy had its world premiere at Goodspeed Musicals in 2022. PTC’s production marks the second-ever staging of the still-in-development-musical, and the exclusive staging in the US during the 2023 holiday season.

Native Gardens runs Jan. 12-27. The Karen Zacarias contemporary play will be presented in its Utah premiere. It follows two sets of well-intentioned neighbors in a comic downward spiral over a property line dispute.

Bonnie & Clyde, by Frank Wildhorn and lyricist Don Black, tells the truth-based story of the outlaw couple through blues, gospel, and rock & roll. It plays Feb. 23-March 9, 2024.

The Lehman Trilogy plays March 29-April 13, 2024. The new work, winner of five Tonys, will receive its Utah premiere as the inaugural production in the (still-under-construction) Meldrum Theatre at the Einar Nielsen Fieldhouse.

Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 concludes the season, running May 10-25, 2024. It’s one of the most requested titles (by PTC patrons) in recent years, the company says, and will run in its Utah premiere.

“The electropop opera, inspired by a scandalous slice of slice of Tolstoy’s War and Peace, will receive an immersive staging never before seen in PTC’s 60-year history,” PTC says, without offering additional details.

Tickets to the 2023/2024 Pioneer Theatre Company season will be made available to new and returning subscribers today, April 10. PTC will once again offer its signature 7-Play, Pick-5, 35-and-Under, and Senior Citizen subscriptions. The Pick-3 package, formerly for musicals only, will now be open to any three productions of the season. PTC’s Rush Pass subscription will also be made available, but at a later date.

Also new to the 2023/2024 season is the elimination of ticket fees for both single ticket patrons and season subscribers. All prices listed moving forward represent the final amount owed for each ticket. Season subscriptions, which offer the biggest discount to patrons, range from $114 to $357.

New and returning subscribers are encouraged to renew/subscribe via PioneerTheatre.org, by calling 801-581-6961, or in person during the current production, What the Constitution Means to Me (playing at PTC through April 22. Single ticket sales for the 23/24 season will be announced at a later date.