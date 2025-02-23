Pioneer Theatre Company’s ‘Beautiful’ really is

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 22, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Carole King Klein was 16 when she trekked from her mother’s Brooklyn duplex to a Manhattan record studio for a chance to sell songs she wrote to be sung by up-and-coming artists, but she would face a decade of personal and career obstacles before she would find her own voice.

The ambitious teen would become world famous as singer/songwriter Carole King, who wrote or cowrote such heartfelt songs as “You’ve Got a Friend,” “It’s Too Late,” “So Far Away,” “A Natural Woman” and “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow.”

The story of King’s early career, and her collaboration with first husband Gerry Goffin, are told in “Beautiful, The Carole King Musical.” The jukebox musical, elevated by top quality singing, acting, direction and design, plays at Pioneer Theatre Company through March 1. Find ticket information here.

Starring as King, Sara Sheperd delivers a pitch perfect performance that makes audience members feel they are seeing directly into the heart of the guileless singer, sharing her secret hopes, dreams, joys and a few heart-breaking disappointments in her marriage to Goffin (actor Anthony Sagaria).

Anthony Sagaria and Sara Sheperd in Beautiful The Carole King Musical Photo by BW Productions

Sheperd’s voice is clear and confident, and seems to provide a wide, open window into King’s soul. She is supported by costumes that seem absolutely authentic to the time and to her character, who evolves during the period of the show from a shy people pleaser to a grown woman ready to stand up for herself and her artistry.

Sagaria is well cast as the mostly likeable, slightly arrogant husband, whose behavior and wants slowly change, and who is haunted by emotional abuse from his past. Sagaria creates a dimensional character even through Carole is the more sympathetic role in the piece.

Jason Andrew Hackney Lee Alexandra Harrington Sara Sheperd and Stephen Christopher Anthony in Beautiful The Carole King Musical Photo by BW Productions

Jason Andrew Hackney and Lee Alexandra Harrington, playing the couple’s friends and songwriting competitors Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, add a lot of comedy, lightness and helpful plot parallels. Both are fun to watch and listen to. They are gifted actors and singers with solid comic flair.

The ensembles cast members seamlessly fill thankless supporting roles and double as rising ’60s artists, including The Shirelles and The Drifters. Every voice is strong and a pleasure to listen to.

Ensemble members in Beautiful The Carole King Musical Photo by BW Productions

Ensemble members in Beautiful The Carole King Musical Photo by BW Productions

Deftly directed by Karen Azenberg, “Beautiful” provides an evening of iconic music, a relatable love story, and a tale of one woman’s personal and artistic triumph.

It’s exciting, melodic, nostalgic and very satisfying. Do yourself a favor and check it out while you still have time. The title, “Beautiful,” says it all.