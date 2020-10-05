Piute County District schools switch to online learning for 2 weeks due to COVID-19

PIUTE COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Piute County School District announced Sunday evening that district schools will move to online learning for two weeks, starting Monday.

Regular in-person learning will resume Wednesday, Oct. 21, the district said in a news release. Each school will provide information for the transition to and from online learning.

In a letter to parents, the district stated that two additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the district.

“With all of the quarantines, isolations, and absences due to sickness it has become very difficult for the schools to operate normally. The operations of the schools have been distributed to such an extent that it has become necessary to temporarily move to digital instruction. The school district is going to move to digital instruction for the next two weeks effective immediately,” the letter states.

“We will return to regular in-person instruction on Wednesday October 21st. Some small groups and one on one tutoring may still be provided in person at the buildings.”

No buses will run during the period of online learning.

“Please contact the district office or school with any questions. We apologize for the suddenness of the change and thank you for your patience as we try to make this transition work,” the letter says.

The letter goes on to say that over 60 Piute High School students were absent Friday for quarantines, isolations, and other illnesses, and the high school has had difficulty finding enough substitutes to fill in for all the teachers and staff that have either been quarantined or requested leave for illness.

School Meals

School meals will be available as grab and go meals between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Students residing in Circleville may pick up meals at Circleville Elementary; students residing in Maryvale may pick up meals at Oscarson Elementary; and students residing in Junction, Kingston, Antimony, Greenwich, and Koosharem may pick up meals at Piute High School.

Extracurricular Activities

Baseball and cross country practices and games will continue under the UHSAA guidelines. The volleyball team will resume practice on Monday, Oct. 12. The Pink Game may have to be rescheduled again. More information will be available soon.