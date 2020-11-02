Plain City man charged with aggravated assault after woman refused to smoke marijuana

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Plain City man was arrested after he allegedly shoved a woman to the ground twice, causing a possible broken wrist, after she refused to smoke marijuana with him.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District of Weber County said Kaden Taylor Hyer, 24, is facing charges of:

Aggravated assault, a second-degree felony

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

On Oct. 25, the arresting officer responded to an address in Plain City on an assault where the complainant was requesting medical for a female victim, the statement said. When the officer arrived it was found the suspect had fled the area. He was subsequently found behind a gate, against a home, the statement said.

“The victim was uncooperative at first and later told me she and Kaden had been in a verbal argument about marijuana usage earlier in the night,” the statement said. “The victim did not want to use the substance and the two began to argue. The argument was taken outside where Kaden began to argue with other individuals who were on scene. ”

The victim tried to calm Hyer down, then the two began to argue again, the statement said. Hyer then allegedly shoved the victim, causing her to fall backwards. The victim was able to get back onto her feet, at which time the suspect allegedly shoved her again to the ground. The victim had sustained a possible broken left wrist as a result of being shoved to the ground, as she attempted to brace her fall. The victim also had a few small cuts on her right hand.

“It is worth noting, the victim was unable to move her left wrist without extreme pain,” the statement said.

Hyer was intoxicated and “continued to be loud and requested to urinate in the roadway multiple times,” the statement said. “Kaden had told deputies how ‘f—– up’ he was, referring to his level of intoxication.”

Hyer was transported to Weber County Jail.