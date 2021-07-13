Plan underway to remove stoplights from Bangerter Highway

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Seven environmental studies are now underway as the Utah Department of Transportation continues efforts to eliminate stoplights on Bangerter Highway, making it more like a freeway, UDOT officials said.

The studies will be completed over the next two years at the following locations along Bangerter Highway:

13400 South in Riverton

9800 South in South Jordan

4700 South in Taylorsville/West Valley City

4100 South in West Valley City

3500 South to SR-201 in West Valley City/Salt Lake City

California Avenue in Salt Lake City

2700 West in Bluffdale/Riverton

The studies will evaluate environmental impacts associated with potential improvements such as new interchanges or frontage roads and will ultimately identify a preferred design at each location that minimizes impacts while still meeting the transportation needs of the region as well as local communities, the news release said.

“Our priority is to improve safety and mobility along this critical corridor,” UDOT Project Manager Brian Allen said. “When the interchanges are complete and traffic can flow freely without stop lights, we expect to see a significant reduction in crashes and in drive times, both on Bangerter Highway and east and west on cross-streets.”

According to traffic projections, once the Bangerter interchanges are finished, the drive from I-15 in Draper to the Salt Lake International Airport will be reduced by up to 20 minutes.

Construction at 13400 South, 4700 South and 9800 South is slated to begin in 2023, and work at 4100 South, California Avenue, and between 3500 South and SR-201 is scheduled to start in 2028. The Legislature recently allocated $805 million in funding for these interchanges. Construction funding for 2700 West has not yet been allocated.

Public open houses are scheduled beginning this week for the 13400 South, 4700 South and 9800 South studies:

13400 South Study: Tuesday, July 13, at 6 p.m. (virtual); Wednesday, July 14, at 6 p.m. at South Hills Middle School in Riverton

4700 South Study: Tuesday, July 20, at 6 p.m. (virtual); Wednesday, July 21, at 6 p.m. at John F. Kennedy Junior High School in West Valley City

9800 South Study: Wednesday, July 28, at 6 p.m. (virtual); Thursday, July 29, at 6 p.m. at Elk Ridge Middle School in South Jordan

In addition to these initial open houses, members of the public will have several opportunities to engage with the study team and provide feedback on the proposed solutions before final decisions are made and the projects move forward to design and construction, the news release said.

More information about these events, along with an option to sign up for email updates, are available at udot.utah.gov/bangerter.