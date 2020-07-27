Planet Fitness to require masks at all locations beginning Saturday

HAMPTON, New Hampshire, July 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Planet Fitness announced Monday that members and guests will be required to wear a mask at all times while inside all open centers, beginning Saturday.

Currently, all Planet Fitness employees are required to wear masks, said a news release from the chain, which has 12 locations in Utah.

“As we continue to face the COVID-19 pandemic, amid an ongoing global health crisis, wellness has never been as essential to our collective community as it is today,” said Chris Rondeau, chief executive officer at Planet Fitness.

“Gyms are part of the solution and a key element of the healthcare delivery system, providing much needed access for people to exercise and stay healthy. Given our leadership position within the industry, we believe it’s our responsibility to further protect our members, employees, and communities so that we can all safely focus on our health, which is more important now than ever before.”

In addition to the updated mask requirement, Planet Fitness has already taken several additional steps to strengthen its existing cleanliness policies and procedures to help keep members, guests and employees safe. These include enhanced cleanliness and sanitization policies and procedures, extensive training for employees, physical distancing measures, and reducing physical touch points with touchless check-in. Earlier this month, the company also launched a Crowd Meter feature on its free mobile app to allow members to check club capacity before coming into the gym.

In addition to reopening centers across the country, Planet Fitness also offers free live “Home Work-Ins” which are part of Planet Fitness’ “United We Move” campaign, designed to motivate and inspire individuals to stay physically and mentally fit, the news release said. Featuring Planet Fitness certified trainers and celebrity guests, each workout is streamed Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. MT and are available both on Facebook and the Planet Fitness YouTube channel once the broadcast is over. Each virtual class is 20 minutes or fewer and doesn’t require any equipment. Planet Fitness also offers exclusive fitness content and more than 500 exercises on its free mobile app.

For more information about Planet Fitness’ response to COVID-19 and safety measures in stores, click here.