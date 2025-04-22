Planned Parenthood of Utah to close 2 locations due to Title X funding cuts

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 22, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Planned Parenthood Association of Utah will close two locations and restructure services after the Trump Administration withheld $2.8 million in Title X funding, says a news release issued Tuesday.

PPAU “has made several difficult operational decisions to preserve the organization’s long-term sustainability and access to care for as many patients as possible,” the release says.

“PPAU is taking action to ensure its communities can continue to rely on Planned Parenthood for care and information — despite the Trump administration’s withholding of funds.

“This includes the closures of the Logan and St. George health centers, effective May 2, as well as a reduction of clinical and education staff.

“Unfortunately, without Title X funding, PPAU must also increase the sliding-fee scale for self-pay patients. Simultaneously, PPAU will expand telehealth services to help connect patients in remote or rural areas to timely care.”

PPAU has been the only recipient of Title X funding in Utah since 1985, the release says.

“The withholding of Title X funds will impact tens of thousands of Utahns who rely on Planned Parenthood health centers for no or low-cost essential sexual and reproductive health care, including birth control, STI testing and treatment, cancer screenings, and more.”

In 2024, 4,500 patients received care at the Logan and St. George health centers, and more than 26,000 low-income Utahns received low or no-cost services at Planned Parenthood thanks to funding from the Title X program, the statement says.

Sarah Stoesz, Interim CEO, Planned Parenthood Association of Utah, released the following statement:

“PPAU is committed to making sure that everyone gets the health care they need when they need it, despite efforts by politicians to take it away. We know that we cannot show up for the communities who rely on us without making some challenging decisions now. The painful decisions to close Logan and St. George health centers, reduce PPAU’s staff, and increase service fees are forced on us by the Trump administration. By withholding Title X funding from PPAU, the Trump administration is taking away essential health care from Utahns.

“We believe that by consolidating our health care delivery and expanding telehealth, we will be in a better position to continue serving those who rely on us for health care. While politicians in Washington are taking away people’s health care, Planned Parenthood is working tirelessly to keep our patients, families, and communities healthy.”

Shireen Ghorbani, Interim President, Planned Parenthood Association of Utah, also commented:

“Planned Parenthood Association of Utah has been around for 55 years and is committed to being here for our community’s future generations. This decision is heartbreaking and extremely difficult but necessary right now, so we can operate a sustainable organization that can continue to provide our community with essential health care and education.

“Our mission, coupled with the challenges of this moment — federal dismantling of health care, inflation, stagnant reimbursement rates — requires us to take serious and immediate cost-saving measures to protect the people we serve.”