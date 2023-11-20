Plans, road closures announced for Ogden’s Christmas Village

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden’s annual holiday festivities kick off Saturday with the Santa Run 5k, Holiday Electric Light Parade, and Fireworks.

Saturday also marks the official opening of Christmas Village, a free display of holiday themed sealed mini buildings, some with animated displays visible through the windows. It will be set up downtown, just south of 25th Street, between Washington Boulevard and Grant Avenue, on the block with Ogden City Hall and the Ogden Amphitheater.

Ogden City police are warning visitors on Saturday to expect road closures.

No vehicles will be allowed to park on Washington Boulevard between 1 and 9 p.m. that day, Nov. 25.

Beginning at 3:30 p.m., no north or southbound traffic will be allowed on Washington Boulevard, but motorists can still cross to the east or west until the hard closure time at 4:15 p.m.

The Santa Run 5K will be held Saturday Nov 25 2023 Photo Salt Lake City Police

Washington Blvd. will be completely closed from 20th to 29th Streets beginning at 4:15 p.m. Saturday, and will remain closed until the road is clear and safe to re-open. If you are attempting to navigate around that corridor during this time, please use 12th, 30th, or 36th Street to go East and West around Washington Blvd.

Police noted that “there are plenty of parking options downtown. Please be sure to obey all posted signage. A little secret tip: There is typically plenty of parking at The Junction parking garage on 23rd and Grant Ave.”

The Santa run is set for 4:30 p.m. Saturday

The Holiday Electric Light Parade begins at 5:30 p.m. Its route is on Washington Boulevard, starting at 22nd Street and ends at 27th Street.

A short ceremony will be held at about 6:30 p.m. at the Ogden Amphitheater, and fireworks will follow.

After its official opening, the Christmas Village display will remain open to visitors until Jan. 1.