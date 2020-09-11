Pleasant Grove City lifts boil order

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Sept. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Pleasant Grove City has lifted a boil order put into place Saturday.

“After extensive cleaning and flushing of the areas of concern around 300 North and 300 East, Pleasant Grove City collected follow-up samples on Sept. 8 and Sept. 9 in the original area of concern and in many other locations in the Monson service area,” said a news release from the city.

“All samples were absent of coliform and E. coli. These sample results show the drinking water meets regulator standards and is safe to drink.”

All testing has shown that the original contamination has been isolated to nine homes located on 300 North between 300 East and 400 East.

“At this point the water is safe to drink,” the news release said. “Flushing of individual homes and businesses is NOT necessary in the entire Monson service area. For precautionary reasons, if you are located in the Monson service area between 200 North to 500 North and 200 East to 400 East, it is recommended that you run each tap or faucet for a minimum of five minutes and that you dispose of all ice formed since the boil order has been in place.”

Fridge filters do not need to be replaced except for those filters on the nine homes located on 300 North between 300 East and 400 East, the news release said. For those homes, the city will be performing weekly monitoring and sampling over the next month to verify that this area continues to be safe.

Anyone who has further questions is invited to call the Pleasant Grove Public Works office at 801-785-2941. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.