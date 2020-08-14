Pleasant Grove crews battle brush fire near Grove Creek Trailhead

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Aug. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Pleasant Grove crews battled a brush fire near Grove Creek Trailhead in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Crews from A Platoon were dispatched to the brush fire at approximately 2:30 a.m., said a Facebook post from Pleasant Grove City Fire Department.

“Upon arrival, firefighters were faced with an approximately one acre-sized fire immediately threatening homes,” the post said. “Crews from multiple agencies provided assistance to battle the fire over the next several hours and successfully kept it contained from spreading to homes or the rest of the mountain.”

The fire was started under suspicious circumstances and anyone with information is asked to call Pleasant Grove Police Department on 801-785-3506.