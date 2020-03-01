Pleasant Grove fire crews, assisting agencies, battle structure fire, evacuate humans and multiple animals

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, March 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Pleasant Grove firefighters battled a residential structure fire Saturday morning and were able to safely evacuate not only all the human occupants but a virtual animal menagerie as well.

A Facebook post by Pleasant Grove Fire Department says B Platoon, later joined by members of C Platoon, responded to reports of a fully involved residential structure with victims trapped in the basement.

Crews responded quickly and took decisive action, the post says, and the fire was contained to the carport and a storage shed, with relatively little extension into the house and attic.

“All in all, there were nine human occupants, two snakes, one hedgehog, one gecko, two cats, one dog, and an unknown number of chickens,” the post says. “All humans, dog, cats and chickens were able to safely evacuate, and the snakes, hedgehog, and gecko were rescued with no known injuries.”

Pleasant Grove FD said the fire was “hit hard and fast,” preventing the home from being destroyed.

The post concluded with a nod to everyone who assisted in extinguishing the fire:

“A huge thanks to Pleasant Grove Police Department and the neighboring agencies who responded and provided mutual aid in battling the blaze. #pleasantgrovefiredepartment #pgfd #structurefire #1stalarmfire #firesuppression #savetheanimals #engine71 #ladder71 American Fork Fire & Rescue Orem Fire Department.”