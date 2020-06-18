Pleasant Grove liquor store closed Thursday after employee tests positive for COVID-19

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, June 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah State Liquor and Wine Store in Pleasant Grove is closed Thursday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The store at 671 S. Pleasant Grove Blvd. will be sanitized and disinfected, according to a statement from Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control spokesman Terry Wood.

A follow-up statement Thursday afternoon from Wood said: “The store in Pleasant Grove has been sanitized and disinfected and will reopen tomorrow, Friday, June 19, at 11 a.m. All employees of the store have been given a clean bill of health by the Utah County Health Department and will be able to return to work.”