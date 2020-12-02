Pleasant Grove man arrested after 2-year-old found with bite marks, excessive bruising

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Dec. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Pleasant Grove man has been arrested after a 2-year-old child he was babysitting was found with bite marks and excessive bruising.

A probable cause statement from Utah County said David Ramirez, 31, is facing charges of:

Aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony

Child abuse, a second-degree felony

On Nov. 16, the arresting officer responded to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City to investigate a possible child abuse incident that reportedly occurred at a residence in American Fork sometime between Nov. 14 and Nov. 15.

It was reported to Division of Child and Family Services that the 2-year-old victim had bruises on his abdomen, hip, extremities, and face as well as his genitals, the statement said.

The victim’s mother told the arresting officer that she had gone to work Saturday evening at approximately 6 p.m. and did not get off work and arrive back home until sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 12:45 a.m. on Nov. 15. The victim’s mother said while she was at work, the victim was being watched by Ramirez, who is in a position of trust with the child.

The victim’s mother advised that earlier in the day prior to watching the victim, Ramirez consumed alcohol. The victim’s mother also said before she left for work, she requested Ramirez not have any more to drink until either the victim was in bed asleep or she had arrived home from work. The victim’s mother said when she returned home, she found Ramirez had consumed 11 of the 12 beers she had purchased prior to leaving for work.

“The victim’s mother said later in the day on Nov. 15, when the victim was taking a bath, she observed a bite mark on the victim’s arm and other bruising on the victim’s upper body,” the statement said. “The victim’s mother said after observing the bite mark/bruising on the victim’s body she confronted David about the injuries. The victim’s mother said David admitted to biting the victim but claimed he did not bite the victim very hard.”

The suspect said that while watching the victim he and the victim had been wrestling and “playing dinosaurs,” the statement said.

The child’s mother then texted Ramirez and sent him pictures of the victim’s injuries and continued asking the suspect to tell her what happened. In the text conversation Ramirez replied: “I honestly thought we were having fun.”

Later in the text conversation Ramirez informed the victim’s mother that while watching the victim the night before, the victim “slipped in the shower before bed” and bumped his head.

After speaking with the victim’s mother, the arresting officer spoke with the attending physician at the hospital, who described the victim’s injuries as “textbook child abuse injuries.”

A subsequent examination of the victim at Safe and Healthy Families on Nov. 17 found the injuries to the victim were most likely sustained sometime within the 72 hours prior and further stated that the bruising observed on the victim was excessive and “not consistent with normal childhood injuries from exploration or play,” the statement said.

The doctor went on to state that to a reasonable degree of medical certainty, the injuries sustained by the victim were consistent with physical abuse.

During an interview with police, Ramirez allegedly admitted to wrestling with the victim. He also admitted that he did bite the victim on the arm where the bruise was observed but that he did not bite the victim very hard and did not bite the victim using his bare teeth. Ramirez said that earlier in the day prior to watching the victim, he had consumed a six-pack of beer, and while watching the victim, but after the victim was asleep, he consumed eight of the 12 beers the victim’s mother purchased prior to leaving for work.

Ramirez has previously been convicted for disorderly conduct, theft, domestic violence, and assault related offenses in Utah County dating back to 2009.

He was transported to Utah County Jail, where he is being held without bail.