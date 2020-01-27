Pleasant Grove man arrested after allegedly ramming Orem officer’s patrol vehicle

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Pleasant Grove man has been arrested after allegedly ramming an Orem officer’s patrol vehicle.

A probable cause statement from Utah County said Mario Luis Hernandez, 30, was arrested Wednesday.

An Orem officer initiated a traffic stop on a white Toyota Tundra in the area of 597 N. State St., the statement said.

“The vehicle failed to stop, which lead to a pursuit,” the arresting officer wrote. “The vehicle traveled at a dangerous speed throughout the residential neighborhoods. At 180 N. 1150 West, the vehicle made a U-turn, hitting a vehicle parked on the side of the road. After making a U-turn, the Tundra still failed to stop at the command of a police officer, hitting my patrol vehicle, while my patrol car was stationary and I was in my vehicle.”

After hitting the patrol vehicle, the suspect stopped his vehicle. He was subsequently identified as Mario Luis Hernandez.

It was found that Hernandez was driving on a suspended driver’s license, the statement said. He was also driving without an interlock device, which is required due to his license being revoked due to an alcohol offense.

“Upon searching Mario’s vehicle, officers found a meth pipe in the middle counsel,” the statement said. “Officers also found a scale, with little empty plastic baggies. The scale had white and brown residue. The residue field tested positive for meth and heroin.”

Hernandez is facing charges of:

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Failure to stop or respond at command of police, a third-degree felony

Assault on a peace officer, a class A misdemeanor

Duty of operator after leaving scene with knowledge of accident, a class B misdemeanor

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

Interlock restricted driver operating vehicle without interlock system, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Driving on a suspended or revoked license, a class C misdemeanor

The suspect was transported to Utah County Jail where he is being held without bail.