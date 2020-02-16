Pleasant Grove man arrested for alleged attempted rape of a child

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Feb. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Pleasant Grove man has been arrested for first-degree felony attempted rape of a child, among other charges.

A probable cause statement from Utah County said Jimi Linn Comstock, 31, is also facing charges of:

Attempted sodomy of a child, a first-degree felony

Enticing a minor by internet or text, a second-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

The probable cause statement said that on Jan. 11, Comstock allegedly engaged in a conversation on a popular online social media site with a individual he believed to be a 13-year-old girl, but that was in fact an undercover officer. The officer posing as the girl told Comstock that she was 13 years old at the beginning of the conversation; he continued to talk with “her.”

“The conversation quickly turned sexual and Jimi suggested meeting with her,” the statement said. “They talked about having sexual relations and smoking marijuana. The conversation continued over the course of four days total. He told her that he was scared to meet with her because of the things they talked about doing and was nervous he would get caught by the police.”

Comstock allegedly told the “juvenile” that he has had sex with a 15-year-old girl before, but later told officers that statement wasn’t true and he said that so she would be more comfortable with him.

He also requested nude photos from the “juvenile”, the statement said, and said he wanted to engage in oral sex with her.

On Jan. 14, Comstock made arrangements to meet the “juvenile” at a park.

“He stated that he would bring a vape pen with marijuana so they could smoke as well,” the statement said. “He offered to send an Uber to pick her up and bring her to his home but instead, Jimi traveled from his home in Pleasant Grove to the Maverik gas station in Lehi where he stated that he cleared space for her to sit. He then went to the predesignated park.”

He parked his car, and was then placed under arrest. A phone was located with the chats with the girl, the statement said. Detectives also located a vape pen with THC oil in it in the vehicle hidden between the seat and center console.

Comstock has been arrested for attempting to distribute marijuana before, the statement said, and was allegedly attempting to sell the marijuana on the same application he used to chat with the undercover officer.

The suspect was transported to Utah County Jail with his bail set at $30,000.