Pleasant Grove PD makes bomb hoax arrest

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Mar. 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — After Wednesday’s hoax outbreak, Pleasant Grove police have made a hoax arrest of their own.

“On March 16th we had an individual call 911 and report that there was a bomb at the Pleasant Grove High School,” the department posted this evening. “The report was later determined to be a hoax, but only after public safety resources were deployed and all the students had been evacuated.

“The Pleasant Grove Police Department made an arrest today and criminal charges will be filed on a juvenile suspect.

“We feel it important to update the public due to the concern and panic this incident caused. Our investigations division and specifically our School Resource Officer, Detective Ruiz, did a fantastic job following up on this case.

“‘Prank’ or ‘Hoax’ 911 calls have been on the rise in this county and nationally. We feel it important that the community understand the police don’t take these incidents lightly.

“We investigate each incident to the fullest, and strive to hold the responsible party accountable. These ‘Prank’ calls are dangerous to first responders and the community at large.”

Wednesday multiple police agencies responded to 911 calls to at least a dozen schools across the state of possible threats, mostly shootings or shooters, which all turned out to be hoaxes.