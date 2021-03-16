Pleasant Grove police call for neighborhood to shelter in place after man fires rifle, threatens police

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, March 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Pleasant Grove have called for a shelter in place for residents between 500 and 600 East on 500 North after reports of an armed man shooting a rifle and pointing it at people.

“About 2:30 this afternoon we were called to a residence here,” Lt. Britt Smith, Pleasant Grove Police Department, told reporters at the scene. The call was on a report of a resident discharging a rifle or shotgun, he said.

“He then pointed the rifle at bystanders. To our knowledge, he has not shot. We have nobody injured. We don’t have any report of injuries, but he has barricaded himself inside his residence. A SWAT team is on scene… we’ve got containment set up around the house.

“We have attempted negotiations with him. Negotiations were short, and have since failed,” Smith said. “He has exited the residence for a short period of time to fire upon law enforcement with a rifle. He pointed and fired on law enforcement. I don’t know exactly how many rounds, but we did return fire, so there will be an investigation as far as that goes.”

As of about 5:14 p.m., the man remained in the residence.

“It’s getting more and more aggressive,” Smith said, adding his department hopes to resolve the situation, but “the choice is his.”

Smith said that during the brief negotiation, the man “made threats. Death threats” on police.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.