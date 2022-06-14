Pleasant Grove police seek info on missing man with disabilities

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, June 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Pleasant Grove police are asking area residents to be on the lookout for 19-year-old Tyler Crawford, missing since about 7 p.m. Sunday.

Crawford is deaf, and uses a red cochlear implant, “but his battery would either be dead or will be soon,” says a police Facebook post.

“Has multiple special needs diagnoses including FASD. Has taken on a cat personality, crawls around, hisses, meows like a cat and likes being with real cats. His plan was to go to Kiwanis Park (Battlecreek Falls area) then go to Provo.”

Anyone with information on Crawford’s whereabouts is asked to call dispatch at 801-794-3970