PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Aug. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Pleasant Grove residents are being warned of a controlled burn and training operation Wednesday.

Multiple agencies will be conducting the operation in the area of 800 N. 600 West in Pleasant Grove and it will be ongoing for several hours, said a Facebook post from Pleasant Grove City Fire Department.

Smoke will be visible, the post said, and does not need to be reported.