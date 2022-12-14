Pleasant Grove shelter-in-place order lifted after suspect taken into custody

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Photo: Pleasant Grove PD/Facebook

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Dec. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A shelter-in-place order in a Pleasant Grove neighborhood has been lifted after a domestic violence suspect was taken into custody Wednesday morning.

“Earlier this morning we issued a shelter in place warning through our reverse 911 system for the neighborhood near Quick Quack Car Wash,” says a statement issued by the Pleasant Grove Police Department.

“This incident has been resolved and the warning has been lifted. We had a domestic violence suspect at large and fleeing from police. He has been apprehended at this time.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here