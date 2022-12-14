Pleasant Grove shelter-in-place order lifted after suspect taken into custody

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Dec. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A shelter-in-place order in a Pleasant Grove neighborhood has been lifted after a domestic violence suspect was taken into custody Wednesday morning.

“Earlier this morning we issued a shelter in place warning through our reverse 911 system for the neighborhood near Quick Quack Car Wash,” says a statement issued by the Pleasant Grove Police Department.

“This incident has been resolved and the warning has been lifted. We had a domestic violence suspect at large and fleeing from police. He has been apprehended at this time.”

