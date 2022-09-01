Police ask public’s help finding missing Pleasant Grove woman

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Aug. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have asked for the public’s assistance in locating an elderly woman with Alzheimers who’s gone missing.

In a posting on Facebook Wednesday night Pleasant Grove police only referred to the woman by her first name.

“Rebecca is 5-foot-7, 140 lbs, with white/gray hair.

She is 76 years old and is wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

We need to locate her for her own safety.

She has Alzheimers.

“She was last seen at Walmart in Pleasant Grove at 4:30 p.m. Please call central dispatch if you have seen her, 801-794-4000.”