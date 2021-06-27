Pleasant View fire causes $100K damage to residence; 2 cats treated, returned to owner

PLEASANT VIEW, Utah, June 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A structure fire in Weber County’s Pleasant View on Saturday caused an estimated $100,000 to a house.

North View Fire responded at 6:03 p.m. to a “smoke in the area” call, a statement from the agency says.

“As units were en route, Weber Dispatch received additional information that the fire was possibly involving vegetation as well as a residential structure,” it says. “Additional units were requested.”

Crews arrived at the site, in the area of 300 East and 2500 North.

“Upon our arrival the occupant was out of the house,” the statement says. “Our first arriving unit performed an aggressive, quick attack on the fire, but the fire had already advanced up the back side of the residence and into the attic. Additional units aided in helping stop the fire and contained it to the rear portion of the structure.

“There were no injuries to the occupant or any fire personnel on scene. Two cats were cared for and returned to the owner.”

The origin of the fire was outside of the house, and is still being investigated, the Northview Fire statement says.

Units that assisted North View on scene were Weber Fire District, Ogden Fire Department, Riverdale Fire Department, Roy Fire Department, as well as Pleasant View Police Department.