Pocatello driver dead after hitting Utah man, passenger in Idaho crash

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho, Feb. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 29-year-old Idaho man died Saturday night after his northbound vehicle crossed into southbound lanes, and struck a Utah man and his passenger.

The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 15 near mile marker 70.4 in Bannock County. The Pocatello man, driving a 2002 Pontiac Grand Am, crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 56-year-old Logan man.

“The Jeep overturned and came to rest in the lanes on its top. A juvenile who was driving south in a 2009 Chevrolet Equinox struck the Jeep as it was in the roadway,” says a statement from Idaho State Police.

“The 29-year-old male succumbed to his injuries at the scene, The driver and passenger of the Jeep were transported to a local hospital.” The condition of the Logan man and his passenger was not disclosed.

The Interstate was blocked for approximately four hours while crews worked to clear the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it is available.