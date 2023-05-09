Police: Man injured, 3 juveniles arrested in shooting at Valley Fair Mall

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, May 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One man was injured and three male juveniles were arrested Monday after a shooting at Valley Fair Mall, police said.

Police say the shooting happened inside the mall near the center court area in the main entryway. The man, 25, was shot in his hip and sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, West Valley City Police Lt. Steve Burke said.

“[It happened in] a mall full of people, right in front of a store,” Burke said.

The man, who was a patron at the mall, was treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital, he said.

Police say the shooting was captured on video and it’s believed that only one shot was fired.

The mall was not locked down following the shooting because the juveniles fled outside and through the parking lot, Burke said.

Officers located the three juveniles suspected in the shooting about 20 minutes later at the West Valley Central TRAX station, Burke said. Officers also recovered a firearm near PetSmart at the mall, he said.

Police say no suspects are believed to be outstanding.

Officers closed an area north of the mall’s center court to investigate the shooting. Burke said most stores at the mall closed early due to the shooting.

“People are nervous … and rightfully so, I think,” he said. “It’s not very often that you have a shooting that occurs in a mall. I think that’s pretty brazen. So I hope we can figure out exactly what happened.”