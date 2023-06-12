Police: Man, 23, injured in downtown Salt Lake City shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 23-year-old man was shot and injured following an altercation Sunday evening in downtown Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City police spokesman Michael Ruff said the shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. near 105 S. 300 East, leaving the man with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The shooting victim either got a ride or drove themselves to Salt Lake Regional Hospital, Ruff said.

The 30-year-old gunman later fired two other shots in the direction of another person near 250 S. 300 East, though no injuries or property damage were found, he said.

Thanks to a tip from the community, officers later caught up with the man near the Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, and he was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Officers also found and seized a firearm, according to police.

“It doesn’t appear that this is random,” Ruff said. “There was some sort of altercation beforehand, some sort of argument that led to this.”

The shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there is no further danger to the community, he said.

Police did not release the suspect’s name Sunday.

Salt Lake City police ask anyone with information, photos or video from the shooting to call 801-799-3000.