Police: 1 killed, 1 critically injured as truck hits bicyclists in West Bountiful

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah, July 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A truck struck two bicyclists riding in West Bountiful on Thursday afternoon, killing one rider and critically injuring the other, police said.

West Bountiful Police Chief Brandon Erekson said a truck hit male and female cyclists about 4 p.m. while all were traveling east on Pages Lane near 1054 West.

“We do have a male and female victim. One is deceased and the other is currently at the hospital in critical condition,” Erekson told Gephardt Daily.

The names and ages of the cyclists were not immediately released.

Erekson said police are investigating possible impairment and noted the driver of the truck “has has been very cooperative with us.”

“We don’t have any witnesses to the actual collision, so we’re still trying to piece everything together,” he said.

Pages Lane was expected to be closed for about two hours while police investigate the crash.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.