Police: 1 killed, 1 in critical condition following 2-vehicle crash in Murray

MURRAY, Utah, June 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was killed and another was in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Murray.

The crash occurred about 9:45 p.m. when a southbound vehicle was making a left turn from State Street onto 5460 South and was struck by a northbound vehicle, said Kristen Reardon, spokeswoman for the Murray City Police Department.

One of the vehicles caught fire following the crash, Reardon told Gephardt Daily.

Northbound lanes of State Street were closed in the area Tuesday night while crews investigated the crash.

