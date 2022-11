MILLCREEK, Utah, Nov. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was killed in an overnight shooting outside a Millcreek convenience store, police said.

Officers responded about 12:30 a.m. to reports of gunshots in the parking lot of 7-Eleven, 4051 S. State.

Unified police confirmed one person was killed in the exchange of gunfire and later identified him as Talib Ahmed, 18.

