Police: 1 shot during altercation between 2 men at Ephraim park

EPHRAIM, Utah, June 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One man was shot during an altercation with another man at an Ephraim park Thursday night, police said.

Officers responded about 10 p.m. to Canyon View Park, 650 S. 100 East, where police say an altercation between two men led to one shooting the other. The shooting victim was taken to Sanpete Valley Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

“It appears that this incident was an isolated event between these two individuals, and there is no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat to the public,” reads an Ephraim City Police Department statement.

Police did not provide any other information about the men or the shooting.

