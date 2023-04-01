Police: 17-year-old shot, killed in botched Tooele drug deal with baby in car

TOOELE, Utah, April 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed, and a couple with a baby was arrested early Sunday after a botched drug deal outside a Tooele bar, police said.

Deyvis Velasquez-Galeas, 25, and his girlfriend, Maricela Angelique Raburn, 23, had their 4-month-old baby with them during an arranged meeting to sell marijuana cartridges outside the Pit Stop Bar and Grill, 104 N. Broadway St., about 12:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Tooele City Police Department.

Valasquez-Galeas told police that he, Raburn and their baby were inside the car and parked at the bar when “a male approached and entered the rear passenger seat of the vehicle,” the release states. He said a second male also approached while carrying a “black rifle.”

“Mr. Valasquez-Galeas stated he felt like he was under attack, so he pulled out his gun and pointed [it] at the two males,” according to the news release. He told police a third man then approached the vehicle, opened the door and lunged at him, the release states.

“Mr. Valasquez-Galeas stated he pointed his gun at the male and fired three times, striking the 17-year-old,” the news release states.

Officers arrived and found the 17-year-old with two gunshot wounds, the release states. Medical personnel responded and transported the teen to a Salt Lake area hospital, where he later died, police said.

Detectives located the two other males allegedly involved and learned they were 17 and 15 years old, according to the news release. The teens later were booked into a juvenile detention center for investigation of aggravated robbery.

Valasquez-Galeas and Raburn were booked into the Tooele County Jail for investigation of:

Murder, a first-degree felony

Knowing dispensing a controlled substance, a second-degree felony

Endangerment of a child, a third-degree felony