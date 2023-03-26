Police: 2 killed, 1 critically injured in crash involving semi near Saltair in Magna

MAGNA, Utah, March 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were killed and another was critically injured in a head-on crash with a semitrailer Saturday night near the Great Saltair.

Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler said the crash between a semi and a passenger vehicle occurred just after 8 p.m. on SR-202 at the Interstate 80 interchange.

A man and woman in the passenger vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, Cutler told Gephardt Daily. Another man was transported by helicopter to an area hospital in extremely critical condition, she said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Cutler said.

SR-202 was expected to remain closed in both directions at the I-80 interchange until after midnight while police investigate the crash.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.