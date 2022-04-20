Police: 2 killed in shooting during domestic dispute in Elko, Nevada

ELKO, Nevada, April 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a shooting during a domestic dispute that left two people dead Tuesday.
Deputies responded to a 911 call about 5 p.m. after shots were fired during a domestic dispute near the 700 block of Spring Creek Parkway, according to a post on the Elko County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
A female was found dead at the residence, and a male was transported to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, where he later died, the post states.
Two children who were at the residence at the time of the shooting are safe and in the custody of extended family, according to the sheriff’s office.