Police: 2 killed in shooting during domestic dispute in Elko, Nevada

ELKO, Nevada, April 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a shooting during a domestic dispute that left two people dead Tuesday.

Deputies responded to a 911 call about 5 p.m. after shots were fired during a domestic dispute near the 700 block of Spring Creek Parkway, according to a post on the Elko County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

A female was found dead at the residence, and a male was transported to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, where he later died, the post states.