Police: 2 killed in workplace shooting in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 3, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a workplace shooting that killed two men Sunday afternoon.

Salt Lake City police responded at 2:33 p.m. to a shooting at a business at 1678 S. Pioneer Road. Officers responded and located two men dead, one inside the complex and the other outside, SLCPD said in a news release.

Officers recovered a firearm near the man outside, police said.

Police are working with the state medical examiner’s office to determine the men’s identities, ages and causes of death, the release says.

SLCPD Chief Mike Brown said detectives are working to determine a motive in the shooting.

Victim advocates are being made available to employees impacted by the shooting, Brown said.

“The psychological trauma experienced by witnesses of workplace violence can have a very significant and lasting impact,” he said.

Any with information about the shooting is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case 24-48513.

